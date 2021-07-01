Sue Oldham Glover, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on June 20.
Funeral services were conducted on June 24 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Marty Meador officiating. Interment followed in Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 12:31 pm
