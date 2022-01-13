Sue Phillips, age 77 of Lafayette, TN passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 5, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN.
Funeral Services for Sue Phillips were conducted Sunday morning, January 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Glen Brawner officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Shay Tom Clariday, Darrell Robertson, Kenneth Newberry, Eli Adams, Duane Wilson, & Jessie Holland served as pallbearers.
Sue Phillips was born August 21, 1944 in Lebanon, TN, the daughter born to the late Leo & Dorothy Chandler West, and departed this life January 5, 2022 at the age of 77 years, 4 months, & 15 days. In addition to her husband, Jimmy Phillips, and parents, she was also preceded in death by sister, Ruby West Romero, Nephew, Michael Denney. Sue’s favorite thing to do was watch Vanderbilt football every time they played. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: Companion, Frank Nardick, Son & Daughter-in-law, David & Michelle Phillips all of Lafayette, Grandchildren, Lindsay & Terrance Adams of Gordonsville, Jeremy Phillips & girlfriend, Chloe Kramer of Lafayette, Great-Grandchildren, Eli Adams, Isaiah Adams, Christian Adams, & Josiah Adams, Nieces, Tina Sullivan of Cookeville, & Carol Gonzales of Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011
