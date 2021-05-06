Syble Brockette Smith, 94, of the Russell Hill community in Macon County, passed away on April 30, 2021, at Smith County Health & Rehab in Carthage.
Funeral services were conducted on May 3, 2021, from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Scott Rigsby officiating. Interment followed in Davis Cemetery.
Barry Polston, Zachary Polston, Randall Smith, Chris Smith, Shadow Smith, Dillon Smith and Jaxon Crowder served as pallbearers.
Syble was born on Oct. 23, 1926 in Macon County, one of seven siblings born to the late Hubert Cornwell and Ethel Jones Brockette.
On June 21, 1941, she married Raymond “Flat” Smith, who preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2017.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by: her brother, Jack Brockette; sisters, Eunice Hutchinson, Helen Patterson, Shirley Eisele; daughter-in-law, Barbara Smith; and son-in-law, Gene Polston.
Syble was a homemaker and a garment factory worker.
She also raised many kids and was a member of the Russell Hill Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Her survivors include: daughter, Ellen Polston of Lafayette; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald Smith of the Russell Hill community, Ricky and Jouwonia Smith of the Willette community; grandchildren, Sherry Main, Barry Polston (and wife, Belinda), Randall Smith &(and wife, Promise), Chris Smith (and wife, Angel), Denise Davis, Jamie Williams (and husband, Jeremy); 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Jean Brockette Smith of the Russell Hill community, Audrie Green of White House; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
