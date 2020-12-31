Tammy Creek Dec 31, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tammy Creek, 58, of Lafayette, passed away on Dec. 19. Graveside services were conducted on Dec. 22 from Will T. Gregory Cemetery, with Don Curtis and Adam Taylor officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Year in Review ... looking back at the first half of 2020 Lafayette man allegedly battles a female, police officer Tigerettes knock off Blackman Lady Bulldogs rally past Monterey Bulldogs fade in the second half Spectator limitations at high-school sporting events Area arrests Roy Nelson Pugh Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLafayette woman faces child-abuse chargesOld Lebanon Democrat press going to Fiddlers GroveWCSO assists in arresting driver of suspicious vehicle days after Nashville bombingLocal legends: Lebanon Clowns wove baseball into community fabricCOVID-19 vaccinations underway in Wilson CountyTCHS graduate joins Navy, now off to JapanTennessee awaits guidance before new federal unemployment benefits can be distributedWilson County fights back against COVID-19 pandemicLooking Back: Reese family's long ties to grocery businessAl L. Partee Jr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
