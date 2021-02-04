Teresa Diane Whittemore was born on March 31, 1956, in Marion, Indiana, to Billie Harper and Helen Robinson Harper. She was one of two children born to this union.
Along with her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Murrel Whittemore.
Teresa was saved by our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She was member of Lafayette First Baptist Church.
She married Murrel Whittemore on Nov. 17, 1977. They were blessed with one daughter and one son.
Teresa was a very active Lafayette Little League board member for several years. She served as the secretary, treasurer and concession-stand manager during her time of service on the board.
She was a dedicated member of the Lafayette Lioness Club.
Teresa very much enjoyed genealogy, crafting and spending time with her family and her friends. She loved spoiling and spending time with her grandkids.
She was an avid genealogist for 32-plus years.
Teresa was a past president of the Macon County Historical Society, where she had been a member for more than 15 years.
On Jan. 26, 2021, at the age of 64, Teresa Diane Whittemore was called to her Heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by: her father, Billie Harper; daughter, Tina Fisher (and husband, Martin); son, Chad Whittemore (and wife, Erica); brother, Billie Harper, Jr.; extended family, Keith and Nicole Bilbro; and grandchildren, Parker Whittemore, Addison Whittemore, Natalie Fisher, Sophia Fisher and Brian Bilbro.
Graveside services were conducted on Jan. 29, 2021, from Cold Springs Cemetery, with Seth Blankenship officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
