Teresa Doss Miller was born on February 3, 1961, in Macon County, Tennessee, to Darrell Doss
and Vondal Halliburton Doss. She was one of three children to this union. Teresa was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace as a little girl at her grandmothers’ house. She married Wayne Miller on April 5, 1980, sharing over forty-one years together. They were blessed with two children and four grandchildren. In 1986, Teresa joined Union Missionary Baptist Church by experience in baptism.
Teresa loved her church family very much. She worked at American Greetings Card Factory for twenty-five years until the plant closed. Teresa enjoyed singing at church and playing the piano. Most of all she loved cooking, canning, sewing, and taking care of her family and grandchildren. Teresa’s family was her world, and she was the center of their world as well. Teresa Doss Miller was preceded in death by her Mother, Vondal Halliburton Doss; Brother, Terry Doss; and Grandson, Walker Miller. On Friday, October 15, 2021, at the age of sixty years, eight months, and fourteen days, Teresa was called to her Heavenly Home. Because of her testimony of heart-felt salvation, Teresa is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by; Husband, Wayne Miller; Daughter, Karla Bean and husband, Jessie; Son, Alan Miller and wife, Tanya; Grandchildren, Braxten Bean, Brylea Bean, Aiden Miller, and Rhett Miller; Father, Darrell Doss; Sister, Yolanda Wright and husband, Kenny; Sisters-in-law, Angie Ford Doss, Gladys Swindle and husband, Charles, Mary Miller, Donna Miller, Nancy Ferguson and husband, Tim, Polly Calvert and husband, Kenneth, Ann Miller, and Patricia Miller. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Teresa Doss Miller were conducted on Monday, October 18, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Britt Brad Carver and Elder Britt Little officiating. Interment followed in the Underwood Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
