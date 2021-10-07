Terry Shane Doss was born into this world on Nov. 24, 1966, in Lafayette, to Darrell Doss and Vondal Halliburton Doss. He was one of three children born to this union.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Vondal Halliburton Doss, on March 3, 2019.
The most important thing that ever happened to Terry was that the Lord saved his sweet soul, and he was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
He married Angie Ford on June 22, 1990. They were blessed with one son and more than 31 years together.
Terry was a farmer and he loved his job. He worked side by side with his son, Dillon, raising tobacco, corn and hay. They also raised cattle, fenced for the public, and hauled cattle for local farmers here in Macon and surrounding counties.
Terry and Dillon loved tractor pulls, pulling their International 1066.
Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and his two new grandsons, Adron Doss and Noah Doss. They were his pride and joy.
On Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 54 years, 10 months and four days, Terry was called to his Heavenly home. We don’t always understand why things happen like they do, but we have to trust the Lord.
Terry will be dearly missed by his family and friends and all that knew and loved him.
Terry is survived by: his wife, Angie Ford Doss; son, Dillon Doss (and wife, Mary Anne); grandchildren, Adron Doss, Noah Doss; father, Darrell Doss; sisters, Teresa Miller (and husband, Wayne), Yolanda Wright (and husband, Kenny); father and mother-in law, James and Bettie Ford; and sister and brother-in law, Melissa and Kelvin Stevens. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Oct. 1 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Daniel Cook and Barry Brawner officiating. Interment followed in Underwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dillon Doss, Dillon Dyer, Trever Fuqua, Rick Clark, Kenny Wright and Kelvin Stevens. Honorary Pallbearers were his grandsons, Adron Doss and Noah Doss.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.