Thelma Grace Young, age 81, of the Rose Hill Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at The Palace. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Tony Russell officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
