Thomas H. Bilbrey, age 66 of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away January 18, 2022 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, January 22, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Guy Holliman & Richard Brooks officiating. Interment followed in the Bilbrey Family Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
