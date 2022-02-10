Thomas Mowell, age 52 of Nashville, TN formerly of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Nashville General Hospital in Davidson County, TN. A Celebration of Life for Thomas Mowell was conducted Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Tracy Carter & Brother Brad Whittemore officiating.
Thomas Mowell was born December 27, 1969 in Tompkinsville, KY, the son born to Ronnie & Linda Powell Mowell, and departed this life January 26, 2022 at the age of 52 years & 30 days. Thomas was a father, son, brother and friend to many. He was most well-known for his success in auto finance and sales, winning many awards throughout his career that spanned from TN to TX. He was kind hearted, but tough, loved with every inch of his heart and would go to the ends of the earth to protect those he held near and dear.
Family Requests memorials be made to HomePlate Recovery. You may make these memorials to HomePlate Recovery c/o Ken Brown at 138 Putter Point Drive Gallatin, TN 37066.
Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law, Kara & Heath Forge of Murfreesboro, Sons, Dalton & Fionna Mowell of Nolensville & Vaughan Mowell, Parents, Ronnie & Linda Mowell all of Lafayette, Sister, Tanya Mowell of Mississippi, Grandson, Jackson Forge, Niece, Anna Grace Turley of Nashville, Special Family Friends, Katie & Kobee Kirby of Lafayette, Akin Jaworski of Nolensville & Kimberly Woosley of Lafayette
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
