Thunell Gregory Blankenship, 81, passed away on May 20, 2023, in Murfreesboro.
She was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1941.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Thunell is survived by: her sons, Randy (Tammy) Blankenship, Kevin Blankenship; grandchildren, Kyle (Gracie) Blankenship, Kelsey (Derek) Stewart, Kavon Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Brady Stewart, Carson Stewart and Lucy Jo Blankenship.
Mrs. Thunell is preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Randall Blankenship; her parents, Utah and Evell Hudson Gregory; and her brother, Lutrell Gregory.
The service was held on Tuesday at noon at Woodard Funeral Home, with Tracy Carter officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at noon.
