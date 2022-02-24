Pastor Tim Hickman, age 57 of Lafayette, TN passed away on, February 17, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, February 19 at 4 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Lafayette with Pastor Ron Mathis officiating.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
