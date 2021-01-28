Tim Lee Hood was born on Jan. 19, 1954, in Monroe, Kentucky, to the late Burford Harlan Hood and Lois Dean Jones Hood. He was one of nine children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Melinda Hood, and brother, Robert “Bud” Hood.
Tim was saved on Jan. 19, 1977, by our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church.
He married Jammie Pedigo on March 2, 1974, and they were blessed with almost 47 years together.
Tim was self-employed and did mobile home repair.
He enjoyed hot-rod cars, his friends and spending time with his family.
On Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 67, Tim was called to his Heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all that knew and loved him.
Tim is survived by: his wife, Jammie Pedigo Hood; daughters, Shannon Copas (and husband, Chris), Bridgette DeLozier (and husband, Noel “Bubba” II); son, Brad Lee Hood; grandchildren, Noel DeLozier III, Carson DeLozier, KatyAnne DeLozier, Ella Jane Hood, Decklan Copas; sisters, Jean Quary, Peggy Isaacs, Hallie Adler, Mary Lawson; and brothers, Gale Hood and Harlan Hood.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 24 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jeff Likens and Marty Meador officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
