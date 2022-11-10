Timothy Lynn Hagan was born into this world on November 25, 1958, and departed this life for his Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of sixty-three years, eleven months, and nine days.
Timothy was preceded in death by his Birth Mother, Violet June Hagan; Father that raised him, R.H. “Grandpa” Hagan and Grandmother, Earline Hagan; Brother, Ricky Bewley; and Sister, Shirley Tuck.
He married Melissa Ann Turner in 1975 and they were blessed with three children. Timmy was saved by The Lord in April 1989 and was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He was a self-employed farmer and he loved it. He loved working the land, cows, and his tractors.
Timothy will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew and loved him.
Timothy Lynn Hagan is survived by; Wife, Melissa Turner Hagan; Daughters, Januarie Alred and husband, Caleb, and Jami Davenport and husband, Tim; Son, Josh Hagan and wife, Shay; Grandchildren, Elizabeth Alred, Syanne Alred, Luke Alred, Kiley Hagan, Bailey Hagan, Riley Hagan, Paige Davenport, Alleigh Davenport, and Tristan Davenport; Great-Grandchildren, Violet Perdue and Ezra Perdue; and Sister, Joyce Swindle and husband, Dennis. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Timothy Hagan were conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Steve White and Brother Keith Perdue officiating. Interment followed in The Scott Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Gary Carter, Kevin Brawner, Tony Perdue, Aubry Carter, Todd Swindle, Dustin Tuck, John Paul Winfree, Mark Laurea. Honorary Pallbearers were his grandkids, Bill Butrum, and James Chaffin.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
