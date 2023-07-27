Todd E. Whitley, 53, of Lafayette, passed away on July 24, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Ricky Wilson and Bengie Blackwell officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
