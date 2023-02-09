Tommy Ralph Young, 72, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. Funeral services were conducted on Friday at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Tom Carnihan officiating. Interment followed in Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
Craig Harris
