Tracy Ward Bilbrey, 52, of the Leonard Community in Clay County, TN, passed away November 15, 2021 at his residence. Memorial Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, December 4, 2021 from the Bakerton Church of Christ in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Terry Bilbrey officiating.
Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
