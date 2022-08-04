Travis Davis, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with a family friend officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Family Cemetery.
