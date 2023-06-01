Velma Dean Johnson Dallas was born into this world on March 6, 1944, in Trousdale County, to the late Clarence Herbert Johnson and Sellie Irene Ford Johnson. She was one of six children born to this union.
The good Lord saved Velma’s soul at Williams School House when she was a teenage girl, and she was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
On Dec. 9, 1960, Velma packed everything she owned in a brown paper bag and went to marry her best friend, James Donald Dallas. Velma was 15, and Donald was 16, and they went to preacher Williams’ home to be married. She didn’t have a dress to wear, and Mrs. Williams gave Velma a dress to be married in and a coat to wear, because she and Donald would be spending their honeymoon with Velma’s sister, Emma, in Nashville.
Donald had worked all week to earn $25 for he and Velma. They paid preacher Williams $5, put $5 worth of gas in the car for their trip to Nashville, and had $15 left to live off of for the rest of the week.
Shortly after their first son Jamie was born, Velma’s father passed away and she and Donald took in her little brother, Troy. Donald supported himself, Velma, Jamie, and 13-year-old Troy on that $25 a week, plus Donald’s employer would let him get one can of dented food to take home.
Later, they were blessed with Brian and Angie.
If Velma had lived until December, she and Donald would have been married for 63 years.
Velma was employed at Carter Automotive. She worked there for 20 years, and retired when the plant closed down.
She loved yard sales, babysitting, and fishing. She also enjoyed cooking. Velma would work all day, but she would always have a full supper on the table for her family every night promptly at 5 o’clock, and everyone sat down together for the meal.
Along with her father and mother, Mrs. Velma was also proceeded in death by her sister, Emma Barber, and her brothers, Calvin Johnson and Paul Johnson.
On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 79 years, two months, and 17 days, Mrs. Velma was carried by the angels to her Heavenly reward. She is no longer in pain, and Velma’s soul is resting easy with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
She will be dearly missed by all.
Mrs. Velma is survived by: her husband, James Donald Dallas; sons, Jamie Dallas (and wife, Louise), Brian Dallas (and wife, Wendy); daughter, Angie Sullivan (and husband, Chris); grandchildren, Kamala Brooks (and husband, Kyle), Ashley Netherton (and husband, Donnie),
Curtis Dallas, McKenzie Owens (and husband, Mitchell), Hunter Sullivan (and wife, Hailey), Logan Dallas (and wife, Zikila); great-grandchildren, Zach Dallas, Isaiah Dallas, Emerie Netherton, Oakley Netherton, River Sullivan, Booker Owens, Wrenlee Dallas, Kensley Brooks; sister, Helen Voss (and husband, Don); and brother, Troy Johnson (and wife, Cathie).
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Anthony Hale and Todd Austin officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Chris Sullivan, Logan Dallas, Curtis Dallas, Hunter Sullivan, Donnie Netherton and Kyle Brooks.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
