Vickie Lynn (Johnson) King, 59, of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Thursday, March 31st, at TriStar Summit Medical Center.
Vickie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on February 26, 1963, a daughter of the late Marie (Biles) and Avery Johnson.
Vickie married Mark King in Sevierville, TN on May 20, 2000.
She worked in various garment factories throughout her life. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Mark King, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; three sisters, Linda Turner (Connie), of Pendleton, SC; Pam Colter (Tommy), of Lafayette, TN; Diana Smith (Timmy), of Red Boiling Springs, TN; two brothers, Terry Johnson, of Oak Grove, TN; Elton Johnson (Nancy), of Murfreesboro, TN; brother-in-law, Joel King (Connie) of Tompkinsville, KY. Several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
Graveside services were Monday, April 4th at Clementsville Cemetery. Adam King officated the service.
Visitation was at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vickie’s memory can be made to Clementsville Cemetery.
