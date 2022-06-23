Violet Andrew White, age 99, of Adolphus, KY, passed away Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, at her home. Graveside Services & Interment were conducted Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park with her family officiating.

