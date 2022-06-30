Virna Webb Davenport, age 97, of Bethpage, TN, and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. Funeral Services & Interment were conducted Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Whitley Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Jonathan West officiating.
Virna Webb Davenport
Andy Dennis
Editor
