Wanda Dotson Sampson, age 73, of the Union Hill Community in Clay County, TN, and formerly a longtime resident of Akersville, KY, passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at Celina Health and Rehab.
Funeral Services for Wanda Dotson Sampson were conducted Monday morning, January 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Jeremy Yokley officiating. Interment followed in the Akersville Cemetery. Barry Dotson, Keith Dotson, Chris Dotson, Aaron Copass, James Glass, and Patrick Collins served as pallbearers.
Wanda Fay Dotson Sampson was born August 11, 1949, in Monroe County, Kentucky, the daughter born to the late Wiley and Ola B Jones Dotson and departed this life January 13, 2023 at the age of 73 years, 5 months, and 2 days. On September 4, 1970, she married the love of her life, Glen Mury Sampson who survives. They shared over 52 wonderful years together. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, William Sampson and brothers, Mitchell, Rodger and Walter Ray Dotson. Wanda worked for the former Silk Mill and American Greetings. She was a member of the Akersville Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for people, canning and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: husband, Glen Sampson; son and daughter-in-law, Cliff and Veronica Sampson; grandchildren, Jence and Jodi Sampson all of the Union Hill Community in Clay County; sister-in-law, Karen and husband, Roger Russell; brother-in-law, David Sampson all of Lafayette.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.