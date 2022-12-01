Wanda Holcomb Hagan, age 88, of Lafayette, TN, and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Monday morning at Westmoreland Care & Rehab in Westmoreland, TN.
Funeral Services for Wanda Holcomb Hagan were conducted Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Elder Tom Carter officiating. Interment followed in the Bethany Cemetery. Eric Carter, Jared Carter, Heath Hagan, Johnathan Hagan, Dylan Dallenbach, & Drew Dallenbach served as pallbearers.
Wanda Holcomb Hagan was born February 7, 1934 in Monroe County, Kentucky, one of three siblings born to the late Lester & Artie Carter Holcomb. On July 4, 1951, she married the love of her life Robert D. Hagan who preceded her in death on August 27, 1990. They shared over 39 wonderful years together. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Ricky “Festus” Hagan. Wanda was a garment factory worker and was Missionary Baptist in belief.
Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law, Lavonda & Skip Carter of Lafayette, Regina & Rickie Bray of Haughton, LA; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy & Connie Hagan of Red Boiling Springs, Jarvis Hagan of Lafayette; sisters, Gloria Dotson of Hermitage, Linda Howard of Lafayette as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.