Wayne Howard, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on Aug. 31, 2021, from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Mike Rogers officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Greg White, Ben Bray, Glen Pedigo, Donnie Bowman, Jack Carlisle and Stetson White served as pallbearers.
Wayne Howard was born on Jan. 9, 1949, in Davidson County, the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Mahaney Howard, and he departed this life on Aug. 28 at the age of 72 years, seven months and 19 days.
On Nov. 2, 1973, he married the love of his life, Kathy Howard, who survives. They shared 47 wonderful years together.
Wayne Howard retired from Wade Company, where he worked as a technician.
He was a member of White Oak Church of Christ.
Wayne really loved old cars, flowers and gardening.
He is survived by: his wife, Kathy Howard of Lafayette; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Curtis Diddock of Lafayette; grandchildren, Hayley Seagraves, Peyton Seagraves, Katherine Diddock, Ty Diddock, Mason Diddock; sister-in-law, Kristy and Sam Chrzanowski.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.