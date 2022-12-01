Willa Dean Dotson Austin, age 89, of Lafayette, TN, and formerly of the Pumpkintown Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Friday morning, November 25, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral Services for Willa Dean Dotson Austin were conducted Monday morning, November 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Ricky Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Galen Cemetery. Spencer Young, Matt Austin, Bryson Austin, Austin Crawford, Braxton Crawford, Steven Garrison, & Bryan Ward served as pallbearers.
Willa Dean Dotson Austin was born January 22, 1933 in Macon County, Tennessee, one of 10 siblings born to the late C. Wert & Lena E. Marsh Dotson, and departed this life November 25, 2022 at the age of 89 years, 10 months, and 3 days. On December 20, 1952, she married the love of her life James Price Austin, who preceded her in death on January 2, 2012. They shared over 59 wonderful years together. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Gene Austin as well as nine siblings. Willa Dean was a garment factory worker at Formfit Rogers and was a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she was saved and united at a young age.
Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law, Jada & Gary Law, Crystal & John Calloni; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim & Renee Austin, Mark Austin all of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Matt, Bryson, & Serenity Austin, Austin & Braxton Crawford, Caitlin & husband, Bryan Ward, Sara Beth & husband, Spencer Young, Steven Garrison & Jessica Carr; and five great-grandchildren, Xander, Gage, & Sadie Young, Emerson & Breeya Ward.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
