William “Bill” Green, age 96 passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022 at the Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, TN.
Funeral Services for William “Bill” Green were conducted Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Elder Greg West, Brother Johnathan West and Don Green officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Board of Directors of Macon Bank & Trust: Radford West, Keith Chitwood, Hugh Wayne Clark, Melvin Grace, Ott Gregory, Buddy Jent, Jerry Kirby, Ben Bray, Chad Shoulders and Donald Ray Birdwell. Active Pallbearers were Kenny Ferguson, Greg West, Johnathan West Zachary West, Brandon Green, Max Ferguson, Hudson West, Ailie Green, and Timmy Smith.
Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery with military honors by the Tennessee Military Funeral Honors Team. Masonic Rites were conducted Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. from the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN by the Red Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge #585 F & AM.
He was born May 4, 1926 in Clay County, Tennessee, the son born to the late Granville and Nevada May Biles Green and departed this life December 27, 2022 at the age of 96 years, 7 months, and 23 days.
On November 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, Joyce Patterson Green who survives. They shared over 73 wonderful years together. In 1944, he graduated Hermitage Springs High School. He proudly served his country from 1944-1946 during World War II. After enlisting into the army at the age of 18, he was later shipped overseas to fight for his country in the Pacific Theater where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and served until he was honorably discharged in 1946. In his own words he served his country 26 months, 17 days, 2 hours and 10 minutes during WWII. William had many military decorations and citations including: Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Japan Asiatic Theater Ribbon with One Bronze Battle Star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Battle Star, WWII Lapel Button and WWII Victory Ribbon for his tour of duty.
From 1947-1949, he attended Middle Tennessee State College studying business with the hopes of becoming a banker and following in his Grandfather Green’s footsteps.
He had a 73-year span of service with Macon Bank & Trust Company beginning in 1949. He used his financial and banking skills to support and directly influence the growth of these communities. In 1949, he began working as assistant cashier and worked his way up to cashier then to vice president then to executive vice president. In 1969, he was promoted to President, then became chairman of the Board of Directors in 1974. He continued to serve as President & Chairman until his retirement in 1991 and remained an active member of the Board of Directors until September 2022.
He also had many years of service with North Central Telephone Cooperative, where he was a founding father and member of the original Board of Directors. In 1951, he worked alongside Will Hall Sullivan and other notable men of this area to help develop NCTC. He began his service as vice president in 1951 moving to president & chairman of the board in 1969. In 2002, he stepped down as president-chairman, but still remained on the Board of Directors until 2007. At the age of 81 years old and after 56 consecutive years of service on the board of directors of North Central Telephone Cooperative, he retired as a member of the board of directors. In San Deigo, California, February 1997, he was awarded the Director Life Achievement Award from the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association and was awarded the NCTC Community Service Award in 2017.
In the 1950s, he wrote the original Charter for the corporation of the City of Red Boiling Springs. In 1961, He was an original Director and Founder of The Palace Rest Home in Red Boiling Springs. His other notable contributions and activities of community service includes:
Member of Veterans of Foreign War-VFW; Member of American Legion since 1949; Member of Red Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge #585 F & AM since 1948; served as Master of the Red Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge; Member of the Al Menah Temple Shriners; Served on the Red Boiling Springs City Council; Past member of the Lafayette Rotary Club; Member of the Red Boiling Springs First Baptist Church; also taught adult Sunday School classes; Served on the Board of the Rural Area Development Corporation; Served on the Board of the Upper Cumberland Development Corporation; Served on the Board of the Directors of Macon County General Hospital; Past member of the Macon County Industrial Development Corporation; Served on the Board of Directors of TennMark Telecommunications; Past member of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association (NTCA; Finance Committee and the Government Affairs and Economic Development Committee.)
Survivors besides his wife, Joyce include: Three children and their spouses, Patricia Ferguson and companion, Charles Biles, Don and Amy Green, and Jan and Radford West; six grandchildren, Kenny Ferguson, Greg West, Johnathan West, Zachary West, Ailie Green and Brandon Green; 13 Great-Grandchildren; and host of friends and relatives.
Arrangements by the Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.