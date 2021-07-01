William Douglas Hawkins, 70, of Hendersonville and formerly of Macon County, passed away on June 19.
Funeral services were conducted on June 25 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with G.W. Knight officiating.
Interment with full military honors followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.