William Gilbert Smith, age 85 of the Hermitage Springs Community in Clay County, TN passed away Saturday Morning, January 8, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services for William Gilbert Smith were conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Tim Eaton & Elijah Smith officiating. Interment: Liberty Cemetery with Military Honors by the Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.anderson andsonfuneralhomes.com

