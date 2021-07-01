Willie B. ‘Jack’ Whittemore was born on June 30, 1947, in Macon County, to the late Lee Whittemore and Delvinia Tuttle. He was one of five children born to this union.
He married Judy Elizabeth Bandy on Oct. 23, 1965. They were blessed with three children and 48 years together.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his wife, Judy Elizabeth Whittemore; grandson, Chad Lee Hauskins; and sister, Katherine Lee Whittemore.
Jack was in the roofing business and roofed many houses around the community. He retired in 2007.
He attended Union Hill Church and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
On June 24, 2021, at the age of 73, just six days before his 74th birthday, Jack was called to his eternal home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his children, Lisa Hauskins (and husband, Danny), Tony Whittemore (and wife, Catina), Marqueta Cruz (and husband, Juan); siblings, Roger Whittemore (and wife, Christy), Vexey Bandy (and husband Freddy), Judy Carter; grandchildren, Jackie Hauskins (and wife, Darlene), Judy Hauskins (and companion, Geovani Rios), Crystal Hauskins, Anthony Whittemore, Jonathan Whittemore (and wife, Dani), Landon Whittemore, Lacey Meador (and companion, Stephen Carver), Candice White (and husband, Stevie), Selena Cruz, Cecilia Cruz; companion, Thelma Likens; and special caregiver, JoRita Rodriguez. Twenty great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on June 27 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jimmy Cushionberry and Harold King officiating. Interment followed in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Donnie Likens, Jake Terry, Johnny Warner, Freddy Bandy, Jr., Doug Matthews and Tommy Kirby. Wendell Scott was an honorary pallbearer.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
