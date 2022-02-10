Willie Jessie “Preacher” Blankenship, was born into this world on July 11, 1941, in Macon County, Tennessee, to the late Raymond Earl Blankenship and Dollie Whittemore Blankenship. He departed this life for his Heavenly Home on January 31, 2022, at the age of eighty years, six months, and twenty days. Preacher was saved by The Good Lord’s Grace as a young man, before he and Barbara married. He was a member at Eulia General Baptist Church. Preacher married Barbara Ann Stone on July 26, 1962. They were blessed with five children and almost sixty years together. Along with his parents Preacher was also preceded in death by; grandparents, Fountain Clem Whittemore and Vexie Vella Fishburn Whittemore, and Birgy Blankenship and Modie Harper Blankenship. Preacher worked at Tri-County Electric Cooperative here in Lafayette, as a lineman and supervisor. He retired after thirty-eight years of dedicated service. Preacher loved hunting and fishing. He and Barbara had started camping a little, which Preacher really didn’t care for, but he went along because Barbara enjoyed it, and he got to fish. Preacher enjoyed reading very much. He also enjoyed being a member of the Lafayette Lions Club. And…………his favorite child was Rachell! We know from Preacher’s testimony of salvation that his soul is rejoicing in that Heavenly Country. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. Willie J. “Preacher” Blankenship is survived by; Wife, Barbara Ann Stone Blankenship; Sons, Billy J. “B.J.” Blankenship and wife, Carolyn, Gary Wayne Blankenship and wife, Penny, Christopher Lane Blankenship, and Joshua Stone Blankenship and wife, Mallorie; Daughter, Rachell Elaine Scott and husband, Wendell; Grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, and Cody Blankenship, Cole, William, and Gracie Blankenship, Lashell, David Jr., and Wesley Spears, and Leann and Jessica Scott; and Mother-in-law, Mary Stone. Seven Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Willie J. “Preacher” Blankenship were conducted on Friday, February 4, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Landy Presley and Reverend Todd O’Hair officiating. Interment followed in The Cold Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Matthew, Daniel, Cole, and William Blankenship, and David Jr., and Wesley Spears. Honorary Pallbearers were; Cody Blankenship and The Great-Grandchildren. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
