Willie Clarence Robinson was born on June 17, 1937, in Macon County, Tennessee, to Willie Cleo Robinson and Elsie May Chaffin Robinson. He departed this life for his Heavenly Home on Friday, June 3, 2022, making his earthly stay eighty-four years, eleven months, and seventeen days. Willie married Leonia May Brawner Robinson on September 8, 1956. They were blessed with eight children and over forty-five years together. Willie had that sweet salvation in his soul and was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was a farmer and loved fishing and cars. Above all else Willie loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Willie C. Robinson was preceded in death by his Wife, Leonia May Brawner Robinson; Son, Stanley Robinson; Grandchildren, Christy Robinson, Jason Robinson, Christopher “Mikey” Robinson, and Jonathan Robinson; Great-Grandchild, Michael Cane Robinson; and Parents, Willie Cleo Robinson and Elsie May Chaffin Robinson. He is survived by; Children, Andy Robinson and wife, Cindy, Lanny Robinson and wife, Retta, David Robinson and wife, Dena, Debbie McCauley and husband, Ricky,
Jeff Robinson and wife, Tammy, Mark Robinson and wife, Julie, and Ramona Spivey and husband, Jackson; and Daughter-in-law, Jolene Robinson. Twenty-one Grandchildren, Nine Step-Grandchildren, and numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Willie Clarence Robinson were conducted on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Timmy Brawner officiating. Interment followed in The Eulia Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandchildren.
