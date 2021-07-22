Willie Joe Meador, 86, of Westmoreland, passed away on July 14, 2021.
Mr. Meador is survived by: his daughter, Rhonda Fox; sons, Eric S. (Jennifer) Meador, Ryan W. (Amanda) Hartley; grandchildren, Mathew (Elizabeth) Boren, Shawn T. (Dorothy Key) Boren, Amanda D. Fox, Kelcie L. Meador, Jonnie C. Meador, Eli Hartley, Madison, Brandon, Kenzie, Zach, Caitlin; great-grandchildren, Cammie, Landon, Macayla, Stephen, Destanie, Bryceson, Jackson, Jacob, Gabe, Aria; brother, James Meador; and his beloved companion, Ebony.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Inez Meador; his wife of
62-plus years, Dianne Meador; his sister, Louise Keen; and his brothers,
Billy Meador and Jesse Ray Meador.
The funeral service was held on July 17 at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church, with Dean Sircy officiating and with interment following in Rocky Mound Cemetery.
Visitation was held on July 16 and prior to the funeral on July 17 at Westmoreland’s Woodard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.