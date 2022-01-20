Wilma Jean Petty Perdue, age 71 of Lafayette, TN passed away on, January 14, 2022 at Macon Community Hospital. Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, January 18 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Daniel Cook & Elder Todd Austin officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
Wilma Perdue
Megan Purazrang
Editor
