Wilma S. Shockley Gann was born on July 20, 1931, in Allen County, Kentucky, to the late Ezra Shockley and Hassie Stinson Shockley. She was one of two children born to this union.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Wayne Gann.
She was a member at Walton’s Chapel Church of Christ. She attended every Sunday when she was able.
She married Donald Gann on Feb. 14, 1953, and they were blessed with 68 years together and three children.
Wilma retired from Carter’s Automotive, where she was a machine operator.
She enjoyed crocheting and attending church and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
On Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 89, Wilma S. Shockley Gann was called to her eternal home. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by: her husband, Donald Gann; daughters, Monica Gann, Debbie Hughes (and husband, Jeff); son, Donnie Gann (and wife, Tameshia); brother, Frankie Shockley (and wife, Lavonia); grandchildren, Dylan Gann (and wife, Erica), Logan Gann (and wife, Kennedy), Dustin Gann, Hannah Langford (and husband, Andrew); and great-grandchildren, Conner Gann, Archer Gann, Declan Gann and Aynsley Hurst.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 26 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Steve Peeler officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.