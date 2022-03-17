Jesse Wilson Woodmore was born into this world on May 20, 1927, in Hartsville, Tennessee, to the late Ward Wilson “Willie” Woodmore and Betty Elizabeth Brawner Woodmore. Jesse grew up in the Woodmore Hollow area of Trousdale County and was a true “farm boy”. He loved animals and never shied away from hard work. Jesse was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace when he was twelve years old and was a member of Brattontown Missionary Baptist Church. Jesse met the love of his life, Miss Dorothy Elizabeth Cothron, at the local movie theater. He convinced her to let him give her a ride home that night and it was the start of a beautiful love story. Jesse and Dorothy were married on December 23, 1950 and were blessed with fifty-eight years of marriage. The couple became known as Granddaddy and Mema to all that loved them. Jesse was by Dorothy’s side taking care of her until her passing at home on November 29, 2008. Jesse retired from G.E. Hendersonville in 1989. He loved his cats, gardening, farming, raising his cows, and spending time with his family. On Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of ninety-four years, nine months, and sixteen days, Jesse Wilson Woodmore was called to his Heavenly Home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. There is no doubt that he and Mema had a beautiful reunion. His sisters Naomi and Emma Lee were happy to reunite with their baby brother. What a reunion in the air, getting to see his grandsons Troy and Matthew, nephew Dennis Woodmore, brother and sister-in-law Lewis and Earlene Cothron and special friend Leonard Earl Dozier. It is certain he was greeted with all of them saying “what took you so long Jesse?” It has been said more than once, if there were more people like Jesse Woodmore in the world it would be a better place. He was a man that loved his family and simple things, like a new born baby calf. Along with his parents, and dear wife, Jesse was also preceded in death by his Grandsons, Troy Barber and Matthew Thornton; Great-great grandson Mason Hesson; two brothers, two sisters, and a host of beloved family and friends. He is survived by; Daughters, Paulette McFerrin and husband, George, Sherry Shadowens and husband, Ronnie, and Melinda Thornton and husband, Jimmy; and Grandchildren, Anthony Barber, LeAnne Whittemore and husband, Dewayne “Winkie”, Deric Shadowens, Joel McFerrin, Devonna Hesson, and Danny Thornton. Eighteen Great-Grandchildren, seven Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Wilson Woodmore were conducted on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Mike Carver officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Deric Shadowens, Grayson Shadowens, Jacob Barber, Dewayne “Winkie” Whittemore, Chase Whittemore, Logan Whittemore, Dawson Whittemore, Danny Thornton, Steve Cothron, and Terry Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers were; Jimmy Thornton, Ronnie Shadowens, George McFerrin, Charles Cothron, Terry Cothron, Don Woodmore, Michael Hesson, Tyler Thornton, Dillon McFerrin, and Joel McFerrin. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
