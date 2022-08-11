Wyonia Cleothia Naramore was born into this world on September 22, 1933, in Macon County, Tennessee, to the late William Donald Dotson and Plumma M. Blankenship Dotson. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of eighty-eight years, ten months, and eleven days. Cleo married Louie Edward Naramore on June 18, 1955. They were blessed with fifty-five years before his passing in 2010. Along with her parents and dear husband, Ms. Cleo was also preceded in death by her Brothers, Garlin Dotson and Wayne Dotson. She was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Ms. Cleo was a homemaker and cherished her family. She enjoyed shopping, taking care of her yard, and collecting coffee cups. Cleo loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress. She delighted in playing Dominos and “Go Fish” with the kids. Cleo also loved bowling and surprisingly was once on a bowling league. Cleo was a kind soul whom will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Ms. Wyonia “Cleo” Naramore is survived by; Sons, Faron Naramore and wife, Kathy, and Brian Naramore and wife, Pamela;
Grandchildren, David Naramore and wife, Merry, Ashley Naramore, and Tisha Vestal; Great-Grandchildren, Cheyenne Ruiz and Amber Naramore; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Rylan Ruiz,
Zaiden Ruiz, and Kayson Ruiz; Sister, Waylene Norris; Twin Brothers, Dennis Dotson and wife, Grace, and Prentice Dotson and wife, Janie; Sisters-in-Law, Versie Dotson and Linda Dotson.
Funeral services for Ms. Cleo Naramore were conducted on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Ken Roark officiating. Interment followed in The Galen Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
