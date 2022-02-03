Zera Katherine Carr Smith was born into this world on December 29, 1928, and departed this life for her Heavenly Home on January 18, 2022, at the age of ninety-three years and twenty days. She was one of two daughters born to the late Dewey Lee Carr and Clara Mae Story Carr. Zera had a testimony of sweet salvation from the Good Lord above and she was a faithful member of Brattontown Missionary Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Zera Katherine was married to Mr. Hillis Ferrell Smith and to this union was born three children. Zera and Hillis shared many good years together. Along with her parents, Zera Katherine was also preceded in death by her Husband, Hillis Ferrell Smith; and her sister, Junior Belle Carr. Zera was a machine operator at the local Shirt Factory here in Lafayette. She loved to tend to her flowers and mow her yard. Zera Katherine also loved to quilt. Zera will be dearly missed here on this Earth, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. Her soul is rejoicing today with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Ms. Zera Katherine Smith is survived by; Sons, Michael Smith, and Danny Smith and wife, Joyce; Daughter, Julie Caruthers and husband, Charles; Grandchildren, Amanda Russell and husband, Greg, Zach Caruthers and wife, Shiloh, and Spenser Smith and wife, Colee‘. Four Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Ms. Zera Katherine Smith were conducted on Friday, January 21, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Anthony Hale officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Scott Key, Royce Key, Larry Wilson, Nicky Wilson, Ricky Wilson, and John Ward. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
