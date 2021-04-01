I’m sure some of my readers can remember when an Easter egg was a simple piece of candy that bordered on inedible.
And I’m quite sure the recipe for those eggs was very simple. I would venture to say the ingredients went something like this — sugar, artificial coloring, sugar, preservative and sugar.
Those eggs were not only indigestible ... they were indestructible. The thick, colored hard candy shell was without flavor, and the white inside tasted like year-old meringue. They were bad.
Even as a kid, I knew they were bad for me.
And after Easter, there were plenty of them to go around at our house. Not only because I had three brothers and a sister in on the egg-hunting, but also because I was an Easter-egg vacuum cleaner.
There were two prizes given in my age group at the church where I grew up. Whoever found the prize egg won an Easter basket, and whoever found the most eggs won an Easter basket as well.
I learned early on that I was too impatient to try to find the prize egg at our
annual Easter egg hunt. I also learned that I was no match for Barney Allison when it came to sniffing out the whereabouts of that prize egg. So, I went for the numbers.
There is an art to collecting big numbers of Easter eggs — look for color, stay low, work one area at a time, and go fast. Like I said, I was an Easter-egg vacuum cleaner.
But after about two days of those aforementioned Easter eggs, I had had enough. Those eggs would sit in the bottom of your stomach like too many greasy cracklings.
I once heard a nutritionist make a marvelous speaking presentation on the subject of healthy eating. He mentioned a number of food items which were really bad for you. At the top of his list was the Hostess Twinkie.
To make his point, he held up a Twinkie he had been carrying around in his briefcase for 15 years. He proposed that a “Twinkie” had a shelf life of 100 years are more.
Well, a Twinkie was no match for the Easter eggs of long ago. After we had eaten all we could stand, we put them in a sack in a basket under our kitchen table where they remained until the next year. I don’t remember what we did with them, but they looked as good as new.
You’ve heard the expression, lost as last year’s Easter egg? I’ll bet there were eggs found the following Easter that had been out in the church yard for a whole year, and no one knew any difference.
In recent years, I have noticed plastic Easter eggs have become really popular. They are hollow and come in all kinds of bright colors. The idea, I have found, is to load the eggs with candy and treats. Somewhere between our grown sons’ Easter-egg hunting days and our granddaughters, I have failed to keep up.
I discovered that fact when someone gave one of our granddaughters two brightly-colored plastic Easter eggs a few Easters ago. She contentedly sat in her car seat and shook the eggs up and down as she smiled broadly.
As I drove home, I sensed she had grown strangely quiet in the back seat. I turned to find her smiling a big, chocolate smile. She had chocolate from one ear to other. Then, she opened her mouth and rolled the silver foil of a Hershey’s Kiss out on her tongue. She had chewed all of the chocolate right out of that sucker.
I figure that if the plastic in those plastic Easter eggs is anything like the plastic in plastic water bottles, (according to environmentalists), it will take 100 years to break them down.
But I have a few, old, candy Easter eggs I will put up against them any day.
Copyright 2021 by Jack McCall
