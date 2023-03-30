My granddaughters and I have participated in the 4-H Chick Chain for the past few years.

Having been away from starting and growing chickens for several decades, it took me a while to get up to speed. After a few tries, we figured out what worked and what didn’t work. Last year, my granddaughter, Jane, had a reserve champion pen at the annual Trousdale County Chick Chain show and sale. Thanks to generous sponsors, she received more than $100 in prize money.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

