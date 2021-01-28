Bobby Ray Dallas was born on May 24, 1960, in Lafayette, to the late Lewis Dallas and Anna Krantz Dallas. He was one of seven children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his wife, Barbara Dallas; brother, David Dallas; and sisters, Sue Dallas and Ann Sewell.
Bobby was a member at Days Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church.
On Feb. 27, 1981, he married the love of his life, Barbara. They spent 39 years together. They welcomed two girls into their loving home, Amy and Sara. Later on they were blessed with three grandgirls, Emma, Collins, and Raylin. They were the light of their lives.
Bobby loved to laugh and to make people laugh quick with a joke. Bobby loved to care for others. That was his true calling.
He devoted his life to health care. He served as a registered nurse for 30 years.
Bobby loved his family and his friends and will be missed terribly by so many.
On Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 60, Bobby was called to his Heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by: daughters, Amy Dallas, Sara Dallas; grandchildren, Raylin Witcher, Emma Kate Gentry, Collins Karaline Wheat; sister, Judy Polston; brothers, Jerry Dallas (and wife, Neida), Jimmy Dallas (and wife, Wanetta); and brother-in-law, Bobby Sewell.
Funeral Services were conducted on Jan. 25 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Joey Green officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.