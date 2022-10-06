I love the fall of the year. There’s just something about it that brings a feeling of satisfaction to my bones.

For me, it starts when the leaves on the trees begin to make a different sound at the stirring of the wind. And then comes the morning I walk outside and the air has an unexpected bite in it. That sends me back inside looking for a flannel shirt. Soft flannel is hard to beat when the temperature starts to fall.

