I had trouble falling asleep a few nights back.
The still of the night offers a great time to clear your thoughts. As I lay in the darkness, I was transported back to summer nights in Brim Hollow. Some memories can remain incredibly vivid after over half a century.
If you have never fallen asleep to the sound of gentle rain falling on a tin roof, you have missed one of life’s unique pleasures. In Brim Hollow, the only buffer between a wide-eyed boy and that tin roof was the attic floor. The sound of the rain was pure and clean.
When the rain was falling softly, I remember smiling a smile of satisfaction as I sank into the fold of a feather bed. There’s nothing like it.
On the other hand, when the rains came with a vengeance, the sound was deafening. You couldn’t hear yourself talk, much less hear anyone speaking from across the room. Sometimes, the rain would suddenly stop, followed by an eerie silence.
Quite often, when a storm front is passing through, I have a hankering to load up my truck and head to the Brim Hollow just to sit in the old house and listen to the rain.
On clear summer nights, I would lie in that feather bed and take in the sounds of the night. Through an open window covered only by a screen came a symphony of nature. It was hard to recognize individual voices as there were so many. Only those who have had the pleasure of listening in on summer nights fully understand.
And then there was the wind, softly, gently playing in the trees, creating just enough stir to bring relief from the summer heat. And I remember the droning of an oscillating floor fan (General Electric) as it rotated back and forth.
On summer days, when I rode my stick horse into the wilds of the hollow in search of desperados wearing black hats, I recall the smell of the tall weeds that provided cover from the bad guys for my horse and me.
And down well-worn paths I learned to watch for stinging weeds, which had the habit of reaching out to inflict pain of bare legs.
When my pursuit of the enemy required that I dismount and crawl down chicken paths under a canopy of towering weeds, I was careful where I placed my hands.
A cowboy with chicken poop on his trigger finger would have been a disgrace.
Summertime called for picking blackberries. It was the only time my grandmother, Lena, ventured deep within the bowels of the hollow.
The first year I went along, she took no measures to protect me from chiggers. They ate me alive. It was the only time I recall my mother becoming really angry with her mother. My recovery was long and painful. The itching brought on by chiggers is nothing short of tormenting.
In Brim Hollow, we drank from a water bucket filled with water drawn up from a deep well. And then there were the spring houses where cool, clear spring water rose to the surface from deep within the earth — water so pure that it had a sweetness about it.
Those spring houses and other springs fed the branch, which ran for most of the summer. On the hottest days, I found relief by playing in the creek. Unfortunately, that is an art lost to younger generations — playing in the creek. There is much to be learned there.
My days spent in Brim Hollow are long gone. But, sometimes I close my eyes, and I hear the rain and taste the spring water and feel cool water on my feet.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
