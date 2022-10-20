Can you believe it? It’s late October. As I write this column, it seems everyone is in a panic to be ready for Halloween. October is almost gone and, I am left still wondering where September went. Unbelievably, the Holiday Season is upon us. Sometimes I wish things would slow down a bit. I cringe at the thought I will blink and it will be November.

Every November, my wife, Kathy, and I Christmas shop in Gatlinburg. We think we are getting ahead of the “Christmas rush.” I’m thinking, “What’s the rush?” or “Why all the rush?”

