‘Thank you’
Macon County Sprinter’s Group would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the following local businesses for their commitment to making the 2021 Jingle Bell Run successful.
Your generous contributions helped make it possible. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Thanks again for your continued support of Macon County Cross Country and Track programs.
Sponsors for the Jingle Bell Run included: 615 On the Square, Alexander Funeral Home, American Exterior Supply, Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Artis Networks, Big Ed’s BBQ, Blankenship Collision Center, Bransford Electrical & Mechanical, Case Transmission Service, Championship Trophies, Clark Lumber, Cliburn’s Automotive, Dorris Brothers Discount Flooring, D. T. McCall & Sons, Energy Guard, Flex Technologies, Gene Carman III, Goodman Trucking Co., Inc., John Ashburn, Jumping Jacks Inflatables, KMC Mowing, Knollwood Manor, Lafayette Pharmacy, Lafayette Rotary Club, Linda’s Cakes & Catering, Macon Bank & Trust, Macon Community Hospital, Macon County Chronicle, Macon County Times, Macon Iron Fitness, Macon Lumber Company, Macon Motor Sports, Macon One Stop, Macon Trousdale Farmers CO-OP, Middle TN Anesthesia Providers, Mike’s Food Valu, Modern Structures, North Central Telephone, Pelican’s SnoBalls, Performance Feeds, Powell & Meadows Insurance, Primary Healthcare Group, Sonic Drive-In, Smith Insurance, Stuff Helps, Tennplasco, Thompson Diesel, Trent’s Progrounds, Tuck’s Building Center, Vester Land Surveying and Webbtown Propane.
Sincerely,
Macon County Sprinter’s Group
