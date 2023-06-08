I can’t say I have ever had a bucket list.
Of course, the concept of a bucket list was popularized by the 2007 movie titled, “The Bucket List,” starring Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson. It was about two old guys who had a bunch of things they wanted to do before they died. So, they made a list … a bucket list.
I don’t have a long list of things I want to do before I depart planet earth. I have enjoyed a full life so far. I must admit I have few regrets and no complaints. Come the fall, my wife, Kathy, and I have enjoyed (and sometimes weathered) 44 years of marriage. We have been blessed to see our three sons grown and our eight grandchildren growing.
However, this past Memorial Day weekend, I came up with an idea. Sirius XM radio featured the 100 greatest Beatles songs “as chosen by our listeners” on its ‘60s channel. In case you just arrived on the planet, the Beatles were a rock and roll band which took the United States by storm in the 1960s. It was called the British Invasion.
Their manager, Brian Epstein, in a letter, informed a friend, in so many words, “You better pay attention, your children and your grandchildren will be listening to their music.” It was strangely prophetic. Over 50 years later, we are still listening.
My wife was a teeny bopper in the early ‘60s and was swept away by the British Invasion. She purchased most of the early 45s (records), one at a time as each became available at the local record store.
I declare … if she ever leaves me for another man, it will be Paul McCartney. Over the years, we have made Paul McCartney concerts in Sunrise, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Omaha, Nebraska; Memphis; Nashville; and lastly, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
It’s not like she dragged me along. I have always been intrigued by the accumulated talent which came together in this foursome, and especially the musical genius of McCartney.
So, as I listened to the top 100 that weekend, at various intervals and at different times, my idea took shape.
“Kathy,” I said. “If the Lord is willing, why don’t we, next Memorial Day weekend, hop in the car, get on the Natchez Trace, drive and listen to the entire top 100 Beatles songs from start to finish?”
Her answer was instantaneous.
I guess I’ve started a bucket list.
There are only three places outside the United States I would really like to see. One would be the Holy Land. The next one would be Normandy Beach. Lastly, I would like to see Ireland. The McCall clan is Scotch-Irish, you know. However, I would not feel slighted if I never make it to any of these destinations.
As I enter the late “fall” of my life — fall, as in spring, summer, fall, and winter — I am more focused on trying to be useful, to make the most of the time I have left.
I had an old friend years ago. His name was Charlie Midget. In his declining years, he would walk back on his farm and cut briars and thorn bushes with his pruners in the late afternoon. When he was no longer able to make the walk, he would lay across the back of his little pony mare, and she would take him back on his farm to do his work. That’s where they found him on his last day, making himself useful to the very end.
I like to think his final conversation was between him and his Maker.
It’s been said, “The purpose of life is to live a life of purpose.”
The words of my late mother continue to ring in my ears … “Work as long as you can and keep moving.”
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.