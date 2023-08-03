This past week’s sweltering heat took me back to the days when I was young and strong, and when burley tobacco was king in Middle Tennessee and other parts of our great state.

It was days when weather forecasters spoke not of the heat index. If you grew up on a farm no one had to tell you how hot it was. And we didn’t have to be warned about dehydration. If you were hot and sweaty, you had sense enough to drink lots of water.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

