I read a marvelously-written book a few years back.
Published in 1974, it is titled “A Reason to Live, A Reason to Die.”
The author, the late John Powell, wrote a series of thought-provoking books. One of my favorites, titled “Fully Human, Fully Alive” is certainly worth the read.
When I read “A Reason to Live, A Reason to Die,” I was especially struck by one line which seemed to jump off the page. It reads like this, “The pulse and rhythm of human life has quickened so suddenly that all those who want to keep up must run.” If we were running to keep up in 1974, we surely must be sprinting to keep up almost 50 years later.
On one hand, the technologies that were supposed to make our lives less complicated and more efficient have only served to bring added pressure and speed up all areas of life. Schedules seem more jam-packed than ever, and the pressure to perform has been ratcheted up due to ever-increasing competition.
Life in the 21st century has become one big pressure cooker. We are pressed, stressed, and easily depressed. It seems that everyone could use a little rest.
Speaking of rest, one of my greatest concerns for the generations to follow is a lack of quiet time … a time to reflect and think. And what’s the excuse? People say, “We don’t have time.”
A few days ago, I was visiting with a young professional who happens to be at the top of his game, career-wise. The nature of his job responsibilities dictates his being pulled and pushed in many directions.
“Sometimes, I wish I could just sit alone in a room for an hour and stare at the wall,” he said.
I answered, “Then, that’s what you should do.”
The fact is that we all need to get away from time to time, which brings me back to the subject of rest.
Even the Creator rested from his labors on the seventh day. And the rules laid down in early human history called for the land to rest from time to time.
I was not there when the earliest decisions were made, but it seems the reality of day and night calls for an interlude of rest for us humans.
The fact is, we all need time to refresh, regroup, revitalize, refocus … to rest.
Legend has it that the apostle John was once relaxing and amusing himself by playing with a small, pet bird.
As he did, an onlooker snarled and said, “Don’t you have something better to do than play with that bird?”
To which, the Apostle calmly replied, “The bow which is always bent will soon cease to shoot straight.”
And so, it is.
Dr. Hugh Green, Sr., was a great friend of our family. He was an excellent country doctor. He lamented to my mother once of how he had stopped attending church. It seems that he couldn’t escape the pressures of doctoring because fellow church-goers were always asking for medical advice and inquiring about the health of sick folks.
“Mary Helen, rest for me is going out to the farm and cleaning out a fence row,” he said.
That’s well said. Sometimes, the most mundane tasks can provide needed rest.
Of course, there is rest for the body and rest for the mind. Sometimes, a good night’s sleep can solve a world of problems.
It has been said that fatigue makes cowards of us all. If you want to keep fighting the good fight, it’s best that you take some time to catch your breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.