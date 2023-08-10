My father passed away in 2003, leaving my mother to live alone, for the most part, for the next eight years.

Over those years, my brother, John, checked in on her every day, and my sister, Shari, chatted with her every morning and every afternoon. My brothers, Tom and Dewey, and I had specific days and times to visit with my mother. My time turned out to be Saturday morning. Up until her death in the fall of 2011, I was a regular on Saturday.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

