My father passed away in 2003, leaving my mother to live alone, for the most part, for the next eight years.
Over those years, my brother, John, checked in on her every day, and my sister, Shari, chatted with her every morning and every afternoon. My brothers, Tom and Dewey, and I had specific days and times to visit with my mother. My time turned out to be Saturday morning. Up until her death in the fall of 2011, I was a regular on Saturday.
Mother, who was legally blind for most of those years, sat quietly with her eyes closed as we made conversation. A cornea transplant years before had finally yielded up its usefulness, leaving her with what she referred to as “her good eye.” When talking, if she wanted to make a point, she would open her “good eye.” But that eventually became a struggle.
One morning, as we talked, I noticed her good eye remained open. I also noticed her eyebrow looked disturbed. Upon close inspection, I found she had “taped” her eyelid open with a small Band-aid, attaching the other end to her eyebrow.
“What have you done to your eye,” I asked.
She said while winking as best she could, “If it works, it works.”
I especially enjoyed the summers spent in her presence. When the garden came in, we collaborated in the art of canning. She patiently offered advice as I served as the worker bee. We were quite a team. Her loss of sight intensified her sense of taste. She was an excellent taster.
“Not enough salt,” she would advise.
She would respond, “You’re missing something.”
Sometimes, she would smack her lips, smile, and say, “Just right.”
One day while we were in the middle of canning a mountain of tomatoes, I turned to her and said, “Mother you are a great consultant. You know, consultants get paid big bucks.”
She responded, “Well, I may be a great consultant, but so far, I haven’t seen any big bucks.”
She smiled, and I saw a tiny sparkle in her good eye.
So, summer is here, and I am canning again. I still use all the canning equipment we used on those Saturdays that are slowly slipping into the past. I still catch myself doing things the way she would have advised.
I’m a good taster too. I sometimes wonder if I cooked enough foam off the tomato juice before I transferred it to the jars and if I left enough juice in the top of the green tomato pickle.
Speaking of green tomato pickle, her’s was an old recipe handed down for generations. I know a few other experts who have the recipe. Call it chowchow or pickle relish, and she would bristle.
“It’s green tomato pickle,” she would declare.
And her green bean canning technique called for vinegar, sugar, and salt.
“They will keep better and longer if you add the vinegar,” she would say.
So far, my labors this canning season have yielded 40 quarts of Roma green beans, 28 quarts of tomato juice, and 17 pints of green tomato pickle … and I’m not quite done.
I cooked a mess of green beans last week. They came from a jar dated 7-10. My mother helped me can those beans. They’re the best I ever tasted.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.