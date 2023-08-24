RBS-SUNBRIGHT FOOTBALL PHOTO

Red Boiling Springs High junior Tyler Lancaster had a 52-yard touchdown reception during the 1st quarter of last Friday evening’s 61-0, season-opening victory over Sunbright.

 Mark Presley/For the Times

SUNBRIGHT

The Red Boiling Springs High School football squad opened its season with a 61-0 victory at Sunbright on Friday evening.

