SUNBRIGHT
The Red Boiling Springs High School football squad opened its season with a 61-0 victory at Sunbright on Friday evening.
The two programs have played for the past five seasons. The Tigers won the first two meetings by scores of 14-6 and 41-6, but the Bulldogs have now won the last three, by a 31-21 margin in 2021 and 47-13 in 2022.
On Friday, RBS won the coin toss and elected to receive the football.
On the first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Aubrey Link connected with sophomore receiver Houston Taylor for a 59-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 early on.
The Tigers had a hard time finding any room to move the ball, and on third down on their first offensive series, they fumbled. Aubrey Link scooped up the loose football and returned it for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Aubrey Link connected with junior Will Massey for a pair of 10-yard touchdowns and with junior Tyler Lancaster on a 52-yard touchdown.
Freshman E.J. Massey also reached the end zone to give the Bulldogs a commanding 41-0 lead after the first quarter.
RBS freshman quarterback Aiden Link led a couple of touchdown drives for the Bulldogs in the second stanza.
Junior teammate Kelby Wheeler scored from 7 yards out, and Aiden Link hit senior Joseph Birdwell for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 54-0 at halftime.
The second half consisted of a running clock due to the 35-point, mercy rule, and many younger players saw action for RBS.
Late in the fourth quarter,
After turning the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter and giving the ball back to the Tigers, the Bulldog defense held strong, getting the ball back on the Tiger 10 yard line.
Three plays later, E.J. Massey scored the final touchdown.
RBS hosts Midway on Friday evening, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The Green Wave — which posted a 2-8 record last season — suffered a 29-12 loss to visiting Sale Creek last Friday.
